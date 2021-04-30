'Even gators like fire stations': South Florida firefighters are visited by 5-foot alligator

'Alligator mating season usually starts in May, but it's obvious some are getting an early start,' the station wrote on Facebook.

"Even gators like fire stations!" That's what the South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District said when one of its stations got an unexpected visit from an alligator.

On Thursday, the fire department said station 64 was waiting on FWC to remove the five-foot-long gator.

The chance encounter happened when one of the firefighters went to take down the flag outside the station. In addition to the flag, the firefighter was greeted with "Ally," who was hanging out.

FWC officers later came to the rescue to relocate "Ally" or "Albert" to an "appropriate" place.

