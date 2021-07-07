Video shows woman try to get gator off roadway

In not Florida news...

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Editor's note: The above photo is not the alligator mentioned below, but another mischievous reptile.

We're no strangers to an alligator holding up traffic here in Florida.

Apparently, neither are those in Louisiana.

A video posted to TikTok by Kelsey Marcantel shows a woman try to remove the roadblock.

According to the Charlotte Observer, it all went down on a highway in Lake Charles.

The video shows her try to herd the reptile off the road by kicking at it. It responded like any alligator might, and snapped at her.

By the end of the video, a man with a stick walks up to help. While he seemingly distracts it, the woman drags it away.

Coming across an alligator in Florida can be pretty common as well.

But, don't worry, deadly alligator attacks on humans remain rare. According to FWC, the likelihood of a Floridian being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only 1 in 3.2 million.

So, what should you do if you come across an alligator while you're out and about in Florida?

FWC says people should never feed alligators and keep their distance if they see one. People can also stay safe by only swimming in designated swimming areas and keeping pets away from the water and on a leash at all times when they're out.

You can read more about living with alligators on FWC's website.

If an alligator is spotted somewhere it probably shouldn't be, you can call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline.

FWC says an alligator can be considered a nuisance if it is at least four feet in length and the person calling it into the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline thinks it could be a threat to people, pets or property. When people call the hotline and are concerned about an alligator, FWC says it will send out one of its nuisance alligator trappers to handle the situation.

The Alligator Hotline is 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).