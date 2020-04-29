FORT MYERS, Fla. — Deputies are searching for the person – or people – who badly injured an American alligator.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the large gator was found in a pond behind a Fort Myers home with two arrows sticking out of its side. Its snout, hands and feet were also tied up.

Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers managed to safely remove it from the pond, and now deputies are turning to Crime Stoppers for help.

Anyone with information about what happened to this gator should call 1-800-780-TIPS.

