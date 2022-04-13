Animal control officers rescue muddy puppies, mother in Clayton County

The mother had given birth overnight as severe storms moved into parts of Georgia.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A litter of puppies and their mother are on the mend in Clayton County after a scary welcome into the world.

The pregnant mother of seven had just given birth last week at her owner's home in Morrow in a dangerous location, police said. The owner called for help after realizing the dog gave birth overnight and dug out an area under the concrete patio that was quickly filling up with water, according to an animal control officer.

The owner was frantic and could not reach the dogs under the slab of concrete, a task even harder to do as severe weather was impacting parts of Georgia.

Officers rushed to the home on Planters Court on April 5. They quickly realized the mother had dug out a fairly deep cavern for herself, leaving the pups in a muddy and dangerous situation.

That's when Clayton County Police said their animal control officer got at level with the dogs, laying in a mound of mud during heavy rain to try to reach the animals. After coming up short, the officer opted to use a catch-pole, handing each dog to the accompanying officer as she pulled them out.

Working quickly, the animal control officers fished as many animals out from under the patio, checking them for medical attention, drying them off, and making sure the owner got them into the home. The officers were able to save six of the seven puppies and their mother. At that point, the puppies were hardly a day old, according to the police department.

"They make personal sacrifices to ensure that the animals of this county are safe from harm on a daily basis," the department said. "Not to mention, how muddy they are willing to get the job done!"

#Update: These beautiful puppies are on the mend after their dramatic entrance into the world. Again, thank you both, Animal Control Officer (ACO) Mathis and ACO Billings for saving these beautiful puppies. #ccpd Clayton County Animal Control Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Clayton County Police Department posted an update about the now week-old pups, showing them feeding and snuggling close to one another.