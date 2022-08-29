ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved patrol horse.
APD said Hercules, 18, passed away Friday after being rushed to Athens for emergency surgery.
Hercules, a Percheron/Thoroughbred cross, served on APD's Mounted Patrol Unit for 16 years. APD described Hercules as a "half draft horse and half racehorse."
"He was just 2 when he joined the Atlanta Police Department," APD wrote on its Facebook page. "He was saddle broken by the inmates of Angola State Prison in Louisiana and made the journey to Atlanta when he was ready to begin his career. Due to his size and shiny white coat, he stood out from the rest and was always a crowd favorite."
Hercules knew his job and patrolled Atlanta's streets with grace, according to APD.
"A big horse with a bigger personality. He is irreplaceable and will be missed," APD said.