TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Appalachian Bear Rescue is asking for donations after it received three new bear cubs.

They've named them Firefly bear, Flicker bear and Downy bear.

All three are from Sevier county.

Vets at UT checked them out and found them to be in good health.

ABR said they don't know what happened to the mother, but she was taking excellent care of them.

