BYRON, Ga. — Last month, Corporal Lee Smith said goodbye to his friend and partner of ten years. Senta, a K-9 officer for the Byron Police Department, died of cancer in late August.

Now, Senta’s legacy can live on after a Macon artist commemorated two portraits in her honor. Phyllis Pierce is a friend of the Smith family.

That’s why Pierce decided to surprise Smith and his wife with the two paintings Monday afternoon.

"It's pretty awesome, and it was pretty emotional and pretty overwhelming," said Corporal Smith. "It was very sweet of her to do that. I was at a loss for words. I didn't even know what to say."

Pierce was also in attendance at Senta's funeral at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola.

Smith has been blown away by the amount of support the Central Georgia community has shown for Smith and his family during their loss.

"It's unbelievable, just the outpouring and all of the thoughts and prayers from all of our fellow officers, family, and even the public," said Smith. "It tells me how much she really touched everybody and not just in a police sense."

During Senta's career, the K-9 made 439 arrests and assisted in over 1,000 searches.

One of the portraits will stay with the Byron Police department. The other went home with Smith, who hung it above his fireplace.

