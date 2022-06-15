Holy beagle! Atlanta Humane society rescues 27 dogs from animal testing facility

The animals need to be observed and adjust to their new surroundings before they will be ready for adoption.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's Humane Society is now filled with beagles.

The dogs were transferred to the shelter's care by the Humane Society of the United States. Twenty-seven beagles were relinquished from a facility that breeds animals for testing, according to the society.

The beagle pack arrived in Atlanta with curious eyes on Wednesday.

Anticipating they've had a rough day, shelter leaders put the pups in cozy kennels so they can get used to their surroundings, they said. It will be a while before they can wag their tails freely, the shelter clarified, adding a lot will go into helping them settle into their new lives.

"We're looking for the community's support through monetary donations as we anticipate the dogs to have many expensive medical conditions that our Shelter Medicine Team will need to diagnose and treat," shelter officials said in a news release.

The shelter's behavior team is also ready to provide individualized care for each pup. The band of beagles won't be ready for adoption until they go through these procedures.

Future dog parents can sign up for breed-specific alerts or keep checking the Humane Society's website to see when the beagles are ready to find their forever home. Shelter leaders remind potential pet owners that adoptions are first-come, first-served and it does not place holds on animals.