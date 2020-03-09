A snake catcher said the two pythons were probably males fighting over a nearby female.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a potential mate.

David Tait found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table. He soon found two culprits: carpet pythons that had slithered into a bedroom and living room.

The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 100 pounds.

He called a snake catcher, who said the snakes probably were males that were fighting over a nearby female.

"Both these snakes were two of the fattest snakes I've seen, as in the amount of muscle they had," snake catcher Steve Brown told CNN, saying the two pythons were "very well fed."

Brown even posted about the find on his Facebook page.

The males were returned to the wild, but the suspected third snake hasn't been found.

