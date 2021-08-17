Oh baby! 2 albino gators born at Wild Florida

The hatchlings are the second set of alligators born at the central Florida attraction.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Wild Florida, an airboat, gator and drive-thru safari adventure park in the center of the state, welcomed not one, but two baby albino alligators in July.

According to a press release, Wild Florida is the only "attraction in the world" with a successful breeding program for albino alligators.

The babies were part of a batch of 18 albino alligator eggs collected from parents Snowflake and Blizzard earlier this summer. Now, after months of incubation and monitoring, the "Croc Squad" has officially welcomed two of its newest members.

“We’re so proud of our albino alligator parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, and our Croc Squad team for helping these hatchlings. With our Croc Squad overseeing these eggs, we’re hoping that these alligators will help engage more visitors, locals and tourists alike, with their environment,” Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida said.

The not-yet-named babies are the second set of alligators born at Wild Florida.