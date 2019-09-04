Wildlife officials say a baby alligator found Monday in High Rock Lake had to be euthanized.

According to Rupert Medford, biologist with N.C. Wildlife Commission, the alligator was put down because it was "too habituated to people" and there was a risk that it could "transfer disease to other wildlife if released."

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons says the 2-and-a-half foot alligator was found by a person who lives on Wharf Road. Sheriff's deputies and animal control responded, and the alligator was turned over to N.C. Wildlife officials. It's believed the animal was an abandoned pet.

RELATED: 9-Foot Alligator Stuns Golfers In Georgia

RELATED: Yes, This Photo Of A Massive Alligator Is Real

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users