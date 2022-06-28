Just in time for Fourth of July: Bald eagle spotted in Byron

The national bird has seen a population rebound since facing extinction in the 1970s.

MACON, Ga. — A bald eagle was spotted in Byron on Saturday.

John Callis was at his mother’s house near Highway 41 in Houston County when he noticed the bird.

His son took photographs of the bird, which was near a lake behind the property.

Callis said that when he saw the eagle, he thought of the Biblical scripture in Isaiah 40:31.

"That's the very first thing I thought of and how that verse seems like it's focusing on my family's lives," Callis said.

The bald eagle almost went extinct in the 1970s, but they now can be found in several U.S. states, including Georgia.

The bald eagle population in Georgia has grown substantially since then, with an increase in the number of eagles during fall and winter months.

The state is home to a number of eagle refuges, including at the Center for Wildlife Education at Georgia Southern University.

Bald eagles are currently endangered and should be left alone and admired from a distance.