SEBRING, Fla. — Sebring resident Stacy Ann Shoop captured video of a mama bear and her two cubs playing in Shoop’s front yard in the Harder Hall subdivision.

The video shot from her son’s bedroom window shows a mama black bear in the front yard and her cub climbing down from a tree. The mama bear nudges the cub before it runs back up the tree and eventually comes down with a sibling bear cub.

Bear sightings in Florida neighborhoods are not common. But, in the rare chance you do encounter a bear, remember to keep a safe distance so you can enjoy the experience.

Do not move towards the bear. Keep a safe distance and avoid making eye contact as bears could see this as aggressive behavior. Avoid turning your back to the bear and make sure you are not between a mother and her cubs.

Locate a secure location and back into a house or safe place slowly.

