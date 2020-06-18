SEBRING, Fla. — Sebring resident Stacy Ann Shoop captured video of a mama bear and her two cubs playing in Shoop’s front yard in the Harder Hall subdivision.
The video shot from her son’s bedroom window shows a mama black bear in the front yard and her cub climbing down from a tree. The mama bear nudges the cub before it runs back up the tree and eventually comes down with a sibling bear cub.
Bear sightings in Florida neighborhoods are not common. But, in the rare chance you do encounter a bear, remember to keep a safe distance so you can enjoy the experience.
Do not move towards the bear. Keep a safe distance and avoid making eye contact as bears could see this as aggressive behavior. Avoid turning your back to the bear and make sure you are not between a mother and her cubs.
Locate a secure location and back into a house or safe place slowly.
RELATED: Photographer captures 'remarkable' pic of one of oldest-known grizzly bears
RELATED: What do I do if a I find an abandoned wild baby animal?
What other people are reading right now:
- DeSantis, citing increased testing as COVID-19 cases climb, says no changes for Florida's reopening
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Will more counties follow St. Pete's new face-covering order?
- New St. Pete police hiring process will allow a civilian to sit in on interviews
- Multiple persons of interest in Wendy's arson during Atlanta protest
- Atlanta officer charged with murder in death of Rayshard Brooks
- Florida bridge at 'risk of imminent collapse,' Coast Guard warns
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter