Florida black bear sightings around this time are common, wildlife officials say.

LUTZ, Fla. — If you needed another good reason to check what's outside your home before your open the door, here's a sign.

A person's doorbell camera caught a Florida black bear wandering onto a porch of a home in Lutz. The video shows the bear perusing around the area.

Bear sightings around this time are actually common, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The big furry buddies tend to be more active at this point of the year, especially younger bears.

Wildlife officials say if bears can't find food outside a person's home, they will simply move away on their own. Therefore, if you see a bear, make sure to give it space. Feeding bears is also illegal, so do not try to feed one if you encounter it.

Here are some other ways the FWC says you can do to keep yourself and things on your property safe from bears:

Secure garbage, pet food, and birdseed

Secure Livestock with electric fencing

Be aware of surroundings and walk dogs on a short leash

If you are having conflicts with bears, contact your local FWC office. MyFWC.com/About

If you do see a bear come into your yard, make sure you are in a safe area, the bear has a clear escape route and then scare the bear as a way to let them know they are not welcome in your yard by making a lot of noise – such as yelling or using an air horn – wildlife officials say.

"Once the bear leaves, take a look in your yard to ensure there is nothing that might be attracting the bear," the FWC wrote on its website. "If you see a bear is eating something on your property, take note of what it is and secure it once the bear leaves."