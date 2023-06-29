Fuzzy intruder alert: Residents of Chelsea Walk neighborhood spot young bear in Alpharetta

Alpharetta's labyrinth of creeks, streams, and wooded areas serves as an inviting pathway as they embark on their quest for new habitats.

ATLANTA — The City of Alpharetta has been 'paw-sitively' delighted by reports from residents of the Chelsea Walk Neighborhood regarding a recent bear sighting in their neck of the woods.

It appears that a young bear decided to take a 'paws' from its usual habitat and was spotted taking a leisurely stroll on the Alpha Loop.

Chelsea Walk, located south of Old Milton Parkway and east of Haynes Bridge Road, has become the newest den for bear sightings in the area, according to the city. Alongside this furry friend's adventure, neighboring communities, including Haynes Park, The Atley, and the Avery at Northwinds apartments, are also asked to keep their eyes peeled for unexpected bear encounters.

For those not new to Alpharetta, it might bearly come as a surprise that the community attracts one or two furry visitors around this time each year. These bears are typically young and seeking to establish their territory. Alpharetta's labyrinth of creeks, streams and wooded areas serves as an inviting pathway as they embark on their quest for new habitats.

We have received reports from residents of the Chelsea Walk Neighborhood of a young bear being seen in the vicinity of their neighborhood. Other neighborhoods in that area include Haynes Park, The Atley, and the Avery at Northwinds apartments. https://t.co/AucN2b5Anp pic.twitter.com/RL6JWXmF8s — City of Alpharetta (@alpharettagov) June 28, 2023

Rest assured, these bears are generally as gentle as a teddy bear and pose little threat unless approached or provoked. The city advises against engaging in bear encounters for the sake of selfies or close-up videos. Instead, residents and visitors are encouraged to make a little noise while walking on the Greenway or in wooded areas, giving any bears in the vicinity a fair chance to skedaddle.

To ensure a 'pawsitive' coexistence with our furry neighbors, the city offers some bear-essential tips. First and foremost, never feed the bears, as it could lead to an unwelcome paw-ty on your doorstep. It's also recommended to take down bird feeders for a few weeks, stash away pet food, clean your grill after each use (it's grizzly behavior not to!), and securely seal garbage and recycling containers.

For more information on living harmoniously with bears, the City of Alpharetta encourages you to embark on a 'beary' interesting journey at www.bearwise.org.