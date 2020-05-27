FORT MYERS, Fla. — Doughnuts were used to trap and relocate a small black bear in Southwest Florida.

Officers with Florida Wildlife Commission spent hours on Tuesday trying to capture the elusive bear that was seen on home security cameras in the McGregor Boulevard area.

It roamed through yards, climbed fences, and even shut down streets, WINK-TV reported.

FWC Officer Adam Brown said the sugary treats were used because they couldn't tranquilize the bear.

"Oftentimes when we use a tranquilizer gun the bear will not have an immediate effect," Officer Brown told WINK. Sometimes they will run away...we didn't want to take any chance of it running into traffic or running into any residential area and causing further problems."

The approximate 18-month-old bear was caught and relocated to state-run land in Southwest Florida.

"January through June, they come out of their den, they start to look for food early in the year and about this time is the start of the mating season so you will see an uptick in activity," Brown told WINK.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter