MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from Bibb deputies' previous capture of a gator in Macon.

What would you do if you found an alligator in your laundry room?

According to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies removed a young gator from the laundry room of a home on Allen Road Tuesday.

The post says the gator was released back into the wild. Neither the animal nor the homeowners were hurt.