'You're the coolest dog' | WATCH: Bike thief temporarily thwarted by family's beloved golden retriever

The adorable house dog momentarily interrupted a bike thief in action-- by demanding belly rubs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Dog-gone it! He may be man's best friend but he's no guard dog. In a bizarre turn of events, a family's golden retriever temporarily thwarted a bike thief at their San Diego home.

Last week, the San Diego Police Department posted on social media about the hilarious moment the house dog momentarily interrupted the bike thief in action on the night of July 15. The man is accused of stealing the family's $1,300 bike from their open garage.

"This isn't your average bike; it's distinct, featuring '8-ball' caps on the tire valves, an '8-ball' logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern," the police department wrote.

In a now-viral video, caught on the homeowner's surveillance camera, you can see the man checking out the bike in the garage. And just as he was about to make his getaway, an eager and tail-wagging furry friend came up to greet him.

Video shows the man couldn't resist the encounter and paused to give the excited golden retriever some much-wanted love and attention.

The adorable pup even got on his belly, demanded some rubs and gave the unexpected visitor some slobbery kisses.

In the video, you can hear the smiling burglar saying "You're the coolest dog, I've ever known. I love you too."

They even played a round of shake. However, after a few playful moments, the intruder bid the dog farewell and took off with the family's expensive bike.

San Diego Police said they're still looking for the man.