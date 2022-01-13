'It's okay, I got you': Body camera video catches officer saving young dolphin

The dolphin repeatedly puts up a fight with the officer as he tries to cut away the net with a knife.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Miami-Dade County police officer had an interesting story to tell his colleagues and family during the holidays after he helped a trapped dolphin in early December.

Body camera footage on the police department's Facebook shows Officer Nelson Silva of the Marine Patrol Unit receiving a call of a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area.

Once Silva was able to successfully find the young dolphin, he immediately jumped into action trying to remove the fishing net surrounding the animal.

"It's okay, I got you," Silva can be heard saying to the dolphin as he grabs the net.

The dolphin repeatedly puts up a fight with the officer, splashing and trying to move away, as he tries to cut away the net with a knife.

Silva was finally able to remove the netting from the dolphin who immediately swam away.

The officer celebrated his victory by saying a little "Woo, yeah!" after the mission was complete.