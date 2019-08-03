A little boy in Georgia loved his fish, a lot. Unfortunately, he might have loved his goldfish too much.

Tori Hamlin posted on Facebook about her son Everett, who crawled out of bed one night last month and took the fish out of its tank and got back into bed with it.

Hamlin told the Daily Mail in England the boy was devastated when he found out the fish, Nemo, had died.

"I just wanted to pet it," he told them.

The family has gotten offers for new fish, but they've already replaced it.

