The reptile-turned-escape-artist has been safely returned, officers said.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven Police officer is "applying for warrants" against one of its residents, accusing the suspicious "burglar" of escaping its confinement and trying to evade law enforcement.

Officer Flynn is handling the case, according to the department. He was called to a home after the owner reported suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they found a back door open.

After a thorough search of the home, Officer Flynn found the burglar, BPD said. It was described as a four-legged scaly criminal. Police confirmed it was a bearded dragon that had escaped its cage, terrifying its owners.

Authorities said it was safely taken into custody and returned to its enclosure.

"Officer Flynn is currently applying for warrants, escape, fleeing and eluding, and for being better looking (first degree felony) than Officer Flynn," the department wrote in a social media post.

Residents are encouraged to double-check if pet enclosures are safely secured.