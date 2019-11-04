ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta shared on Wednesday that a special member of its family has passed away.

Zoo officials said they had to make a difficult decision to euthanize Davi the bush dog. He's experienced a variety of medical issues - including heart disease - which made his health decline. They said he had been doing well over the past few weeks, but recently experienced a sharp decline.

At more than 9 years old, Davi was considered geriatric for his species.

Davi the Bush Dog and his brother Ernesto.

Zoo Atlanta

"Davi was a spunky little dog,” said Rebecca Young, Assistant Curator of Ambassador Animals. “He could be heard chirping throughout the lower Zoo when his team was on their way with a feeding, and would happily follow them from window to window when they came up with his meals. He kept his people busy … we will miss him dearly.”

On Facebook, the zoo posted a photo of Davi and his brother Ernesto, who died in 2016. The two came together when Zoo Atlanta opened the Complex Carnivores in 2011.