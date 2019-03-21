CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Group is looking for people who can knit or crochet wildlife rescue nests for their baby birds.

The homemade nests will serve as a safe haven for rescued birds at the Indian Trail located rescue center.

Knitted Artificial Bird Nest

Directions:

On size 5 dpn’s cast on 54 stitches using 2 or 3 strands of yarn so the nests are tightly knit and will stand up in a bowl shape on their own! (divide sts up into 18 sts/needle). Work in knit (stockingette is automatic on dpn’s) stitch for approximately 3 inches. Begin decreasing for the crown as follows:

Next row: *K 7, k 2 tog* repeat to end

Next row: *K 6, k 2 tog* repeat to end

Next row: *K 5, k 2 tog* repeat to end

Nest row: *K 4, k 2 tog* repeat to end

Next row: *K 3, k 2 tog* repeat to end

Next row: *K 2, k 2 tog* repeat to end

Next row: *K 1, k 2 tog* repeat to end

Clip off yarn leaving a tail of about 6 inches.

Using yarn needle, slide yarn needle under all stitches on needles, and draw tight to close up the end. Knot

Make sure the nest can stand up in a bowl shape on its own!

CROCHETED Artificial Bird Nest

Several yards of Worsted weight yarn. Hold 2 or 3 strands together for a TIGHT stitch!

Size H hook

Starting ring: Crochet 3 chains using 2 or even 3 strands of yarn held together, and slip stitch last chain to first chain to make a loop or ring.

Round 1: Chain 2 (this counts as your first “stitch), work between 10 – 15 single crochets into th ring (depending on what thickness yarn you are using). Slip stitch the last single crochet to the top stitch in the chain 2 that started this round.

Round 2: Chain 2. Single crochet into each of the next two stitches, then do 2 single crochet’s into the next stitch, single crochet into the next two stitches, then 2 single crochet’s in the the next stitch. And on and on around the circle. Slip stitch your last single crochet into the top of the chain 2 that started this round.

Round 3, 4, 5, 6, and on: Repeat Round 2 over and over, until your circle is at least 3” big. You can make your nest with a bottom as small as 3” big, up to maybe 6” big.



Once you have made the bottom of the nest from 3” to 6” big, from all rounds thereafter, crochet ONE single crochet into each stitch. You will see your “sides” begin to form. Crochet until the sides are about 2 – 3” high. Bind off and weave in loose ends

If you like to knit or crochet you can make these nests for baby birds. Mail them to:

CWR

Po box 1484

Indian trail NC 28079

Click here to read more about the rescue nests.

