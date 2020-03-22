CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was an animal call like none other for one Florida police officer.

The Cape Coral Police Department responded to an animal call Saturday. They didn't find a dog, cat or even an alligator when they got there. Instead, they were greeted by a 4-foot-long yellow rat snake.

The snake was removed from the area and safely relocated, according to police. But, it didn't get to slither away before it became friends with on Lieutenant Coston.

Don't worry, rat snakes are not venomous. They can be found up and down Florida's peninsula.

