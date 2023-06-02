Carrollton Police rescue kitten from car, finds fur-ever home

"Thankfully, other than a few burned whiskers and minor paw injuries, this kitten is safe and sound," the police department said.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton Police came to the rescue of a frightened kitten who was trapped underneath a car's hood Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call after a driver was experiencing some car trouble while on Clinic Avenue.

"Little did they know, a furry surprise was waiting for them under the hood!" the police department wrote on its social media page.

Officers were able to quickly assess what was wrong and discovered the kitten stuck in the car's engine compartment.

"Thankfully, other than a few burned whiskers and minor paw injuries, this kitten is safe and sound," the police department said. "This story serves as a reminder of the dedication and compassion our officers demonstrate day in and day out. They truly care about the well-being of our community, both two-legged and four-legged members alike!"