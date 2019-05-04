A new study says cats can and do respond to the sound of their own names, just as much as dogs, but the response isn’t always obvious.

The researchers said it's the first experimental evidence that cats can distinguish among words people say, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

To test for that, the Japanese researchers had animals listen to a list that included words or names of other cats and ended with the cat's own name. The crucial question was whether the cats reacted more to their own name than the words they'd heard previously. And on average, they did.

Most of the cats in the study moved their head or ears after hearing their name.

Peter Pongracz, a professor specializing in the study of animal behavior, told NPR that cats respond in their own way. Just because they don’t come running like a dog, doesn’t mean they are not affectionate towards their owner.

"As the Japanese study showed, cats respond to their name with not necessarily a quick run to their owner, but maybe with a simple, subtle twitch of their ears,” he told NPR.

Scientists said it's because cats have learned to associate the sound of their name with rewards like food or play, or bad things like a trip to the vet. The study was Thursday released by the journal Scientific Reports.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report