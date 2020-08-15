Animal Control and Tampa Police are currently investigating.

Several cats have been injured or killed by BB guns in Tampa, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says.

On Aug. 12, the humane society introduced one cat who'd been shot, Flower, on social media. The shelter's rescue team found her with several BB gunshot wounds. A BB pellet shattered her right pelvis, damaged her colon, and was lodged in her left leg.

Days later, Flower's wounds became infected and when veterinarian Dr. Boorstein went to perform surgery to drain an abscess, he found she was septic. Sadly, Flower had to be euthanized.

"We are so disheartened by this act of violence against these innocent animals," Maria Matlack, with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, said. "We were told there were at least 2 other cats that were shot and eventually found dead by the person who feeds them. This was over a short period of time versus over one day."

Matlack suspects there are more cats that are injured- likely around a total of 6-7 based on the feedback she says they received from the initial call about Flower.

Animal Control and Tampa Police are currently investigating.