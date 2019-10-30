BYRON, Ga. — Critical Care for Animal Angels is gearing up for their third annual Holiday Silent Auction. Items up for bid may interest both your two- and four-legged friends.

The auction raises money to help the Byron non-profit pay for their animals medical bills.

CCAA has spent the last seven years caring for sick and injured dogs and finding their forever homes.

"Our silent auction is actually our biggest fundraiser," says CCAA founder Regenia Brabham. "All this costs money and our vets are good to us, but they still have to pay their bills as well."

According to Brabham, her organization is currently taking care of 54 dogs.

Items up for bid include plane tickets, gift cards, event passes, and football tickets.

Critical Care for Animal Angels We have had a couple of new items donated for the auction this Friday: -Private airplane flight for up to 3 adults or 2 adults and 2 children to destination of your choice within a 2 hour range of...

The silent auction will be held at Georgia Bob's Cane River Vineyard on Friday, Nov. 1 from 6-9 p.m.

If you can't make it out, the auction will also be available online on Friday starting at noon.

RELATED: Young boy's pet tortoise swept away by Dallas tornado found alive after storm clears

RELATED: Baldwin County prepares for completion of new animal shelter

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.