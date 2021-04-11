Central Georgia group's silent auction to raise money to help animals in need

The group says there will be many items you can bid on for anyone on your shopping list

BYRON, Ga. — You can start checking off your holiday shopping list while raising money for Critical Care for Animal Angels.

The group is hosting an online and in-person silent auction Friday evening in Byron.

It's happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Uncorked by Georgia Bob's.

"It's extremely important, so to expect one or two people to donate money to fill our needs is unreasonable, but if people can donate small amounts in different ways and get great Christmas gifts at the same time, it's a win-win for everybody," said coordinator Angela Polk.