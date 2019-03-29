JUPITER, Fla. — Police in Florida recently came face-to-face with an alligator thought to be more than 100 years old. That means Woodrow Wilson would have been president when the gator started wandering around the Sunshine State.

The nearly 12-foot-long gator weighs more than 750 pounds.

On Thursday, Jupiter police removed the old guy from an area park. The senior citizen was taken to a safe place and released.

We wish him a healthy retirement!

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.