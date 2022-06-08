Cherokee County deputy rescues baby deer out of utility hole

The video was posted by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy earned a well-deserved acknowledgement of "good job" this week when he rescued a fawn out of a hole.

The video was posted Thursday to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Instagram page. You can watch it in the video player above this story or in the YouTube player at the bottom of the article.

The video shows the deputy encountering utility hole, peering down at the baby deer trapped a few feet below.

He climbs in and carefully pulls up the fawn before laying it back down on solid ground. The baby deer then runs off back into the woodline.

At the end of the video, the person filming tells the deputy "good job."