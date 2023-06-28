Chimpanzee stares 'in awe' after seeing open sky for first time since being rescued

Vanilla's birthday is coming up soon on July 22, she will be turning 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A special moment was captured on camera of a 28-year-old chimpanzee staring in awe as it sees the open sky for the first time after being rescued.

Save the Chimps, an animal protection organization in St. Lucie County, released a video of Vanilla taking her first steps into her new life.

Vanilla, Shake, Magic, Jeff and Ernesta arrived last year from the Wildlife Waystation and are being integrated into Late's Family on Air Force Island, one of the larger family groups part of the organization.

"We are happy to share that Vanilla and Shake are now fully integrated into this large chimpanzee family, giving them the opportunity and freedom to explore the family’s 3-acre island," leaders wrote online.

Shake was able to go out onto the island with no hesitation, but 28-year-old Vanilla wasn't as brave – she became more apprehensive when the door opened to the new world.

Related Articles WATCH: Shark pulls man in water during Everglades fishing trip

She sat in the doorway until the alpha male Dwight gave her a bit of encouragement.

Vanilla, who was rescued from research, can be seen in the video leaping into Dwight's arms as he gave her a big hug back.

"As she gained the courage to go farther, she was in awe, gazing up at the open and vast sky above her for the first time in her life," leaders with Save the Chimps explain online.

Since their release, Vanilla and Shake have been regulars on the island – making sure to soak up the sunshine and play. They are also seen grooming on the family's favorite climbing structure.

"It’s a joy to see them reveling in the companionship and freedom that sanctuary life provides under the blue skies they deserved all along," leaders wrote. "We continue introducing the remaining family members to new friends and look forward to updating you as things progress."