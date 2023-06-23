The little kitten was taken to a local veterinary clinic for evaluation.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Officers with the Clearwater Police Department were able to rescue an adorable 12-week-old kitten that ended up stuck under the engine of a car.

Police worked for more than an hour to free the tiny feline from the engine block area of a car at the tax collector's office on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

A Facebook post from the agency explains that a woman coming from Tampa to the office heard a cat meowing from under the hood of her car when she got there.

She honked the car horn, which spooked the kitten enough for it to jump out.

But instead of scurrying away in a safe direction, the kitten decided to run underneath and into the engine area of another car. The 12-week-old furry friend eventually got stuck there.

"If cats do indeed have nine lives, this kitten might owe our officers for at least one of them," the department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you, officers, for being the cat's meow in this situation!"