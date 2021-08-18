One of Coweta County's 'finest working canines' dies

K-9 Donja died at the age of 14 after over ten years in service with the sheriff's office.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is morning the loss of one of its "finest working canines."

K-9 Donja died at the age of 14 on Tuesday and was in service for over a decade, according to the sheriff's office. She enjoyed several years of retirement with her handler Adam Montgomery by her side before she died.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to announce the dog's passing saying, Donja was "instrumental in the success of the canine unit."

"With a heavy heart the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its finest working canines," the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff's office says Donja and Montgomery located narcotics and tracked more than 300 wanted criminals and missing individuals during their successful careers together.

The sheriff's office asked the community to keep Montgomery and the K-9 unit in their thoughts as they navigate this time of grief, and as Montgomery loses "the bond that forms between a deputy and his canine partner."

"Rest In Peace sweet Donja girl, we have your watch from here," the sheriff's office wrote.

K9 Donja enjoyed her life in retirement, even getting a chance to visit the Gulf of Mexico just a few weeks before her passing. Deputies said, "to say she loved it was an understatement."

Here is the full statement from the sheriff's office: