After the fox was euthanized, she tested positive for the rabies virus. Officials located the fox's kits and are working to determine the next steps.

WASHINGTON — A female fox that bit multiple people on Capitol Hill was "humanely euthanized" Wednesday. DC Health says the fox also tested positive for rabies.

The fox was captured by animal control on the grounds of the Capitol Tuesday after police received reports about nine fox bites, including one from a congressman.

A statement from DC Health says, "Animal control will post informational flyers around Capitol Hill advising of the fox’s positive rabies status and encouraging people who might have been exposed to call DC Health."

U.S. Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) said he was bitten by a fox Monday and received rabies shots at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

"What does the fox say? Last night, I found out…[,]" he tweeted. "Joking aside, animal bites are extremely serious. In the case of an encounter, please speak with a physician immediately."

According to DC Health, officials located and captured the fox's kits Wednesday morning and "are working to determine next steps for the kits."

Officials did not locate any other foxes on Capitol Hill grounds, but it's possible there could be more present in the area.

DC Heath says it will not capture healthy foxes in the area. It will only "remove wildlife if they are sick or injured or where an exposure to humans has occurred and rabies testing would be warranted."