150 dogs at risk of being put down due to overcrowding in DeKalb, animal shelter says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Over 100 dogs are still at risk of being euthanized after overcrowding issues reach their limit, officials with the DeKalb County Animal Services said.

The animal shelter posted on Instagram Tuesday that they have at least 593 dogs, putting them over capacity. Officials said they must find homes for at least 150 dogs by the end of the week, or they would have to euthanize them.

Shelters in DeKalb County are already trying to manage a Canine Flu outbreak, and the overcrowding is affecting the shelter's ability to quarantine those infected properly. The shelter also said they have been dealing with overcrowding problems for the past year.

"We are heartbroken that we are out of options to ensure the well-being and safety of the dogs, staff and volunteers," the shelter said.

Here are some ways the DeKalb County shelter recommends the community helps:

Interested pet owners could consider adopting or fostering animals that are medium or large-sized. Adoptions are $23 this month at all LifeLine locations.

Those who would like to volunteer can help the network to help animals find homes.

Interested caretakers can also apply for a job here to join the shelter team.

"We are at a point in DeKalb, however, where we have no room to humanely house the dogs, nor space for incoming pets in need. We need the community to come in, help us save lives, and foster and adopt so that the dogs can go to homes where they belong," the DeKalb shelter said in its Instagram post.