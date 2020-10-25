Disney welcomes baby rhino at Animal Kingdom

Mom Kendi gave birth early Sunday morning. Two other rhinos at the park are also expecting.

Disney has a new bundle of joy to celebrate at its Animal Kingdom park.

Early Sunday morning, rhino mom Kendi gave birth to a baby boy white rhino.

Disney said both mom and baby are doing well and will spend the next several weeks bonding backstage before joining the rest of the rhino herd.

Within the first hour of being born, the rhino calf was already standing, walking around and nursing. Disney said rhino calves can weigh up to 140 pounds at birth.

Kendi was paired with male rhino Dugan as part of the Species Survival Plan, overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. White rhinos are endangered and have a near-threatened status.

Kendi's baby isn't the only one Animal Kingdom is expecting. Two other rhinos at the park will also give birth in the next year: Jao and Lola are due in fall or winter 2021.

The majority of the subspecies southern white rhino live in just four countries: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya. The other subspecies, the northern white rhino, is near extinction with just two left – both female. These two are protected 24/7 by armed guards in the OI Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, according to WWF.

