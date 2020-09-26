Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby giraffe

ORLANDO, Fla. — A baby giraffe is joining the herd at Disney's Animal Kingdom this week.
Disney Park Blog said on Tuesday a baby female Masai giraffe was born backstage at the theme park.
The healthy baby weighs 156 pounds.
"She is healthy, actively nursing and was strong and feisty during her neonatal exam," an update from the Disney Parks Blog said.
The baby and her mom, Mara, have formed a close bond, the blog said. The two will stay backstage while the baby learns more and meets all her developmental milestones.
The park said the baby has not been named yet.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning secure Game 4 win in overtime
- Amy Coney Barrett is Trump's Supreme Court pick, lawmakers say
- Gov. DeSantis lifts state-level restaurant capacity restrictions, allows Florida to move to Phase 3 of reopening
- Hurricane season has suddenly gone on 'nap' mode. Here's likely why
- Rare, 'patternless' rattlesnake found in Florida
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter