Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes baby giraffe

It's a girl!
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

ORLANDO, Fla. — A baby giraffe is joining the herd at Disney's Animal Kingdom this week. 

Disney Park Blog said on Tuesday a baby female Masai giraffe was born backstage at the theme park. 

The healthy baby weighs 156 pounds. 

"She is healthy, actively nursing and was strong and feisty during her neonatal exam," an update from the Disney Parks Blog said.

The baby and her mom, Mara, have formed a close bond, the blog said. The two will stay backstage while the baby learns more and meets all her developmental milestones. 

The park said the baby has not been named yet. 

