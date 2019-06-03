LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — For a dog found with its snout taped shut, there probably isn't a better name to give him: Chance.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office continues to look for whoever hurt the animal about a week after he was seen wandering through a neighborhood. The dog, believed to be a Florida Cur, appeared dehydrated and malnourished -- red electrical tape prevented him from opening his mouth.

Photos showed only his tongue sticking out.

The sheriff's office says it gave him the name "Chance" and is progressing "wonderfully" under the care of the Lee County Domestic Animal Services. He's been gaining weight and is beginning to trust certain people.

One person happens to be Sheriff Carmine Marceno, who adopted Chance and will give him an assignment for the office's "Pets on Patrol" program once he recovers.

WINK-TV reports private citizens and organizations have pledged $11,500 to a reward fund leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever caused the dog to suffer.

The total amount now stands at $14,500.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

