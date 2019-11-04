ORLANDO, Fla. — Shelters have heard many excuses for people surrendering pets. Maybe the animal is too big. Or maybe they're uncontrollable.

But too nice?

That's what Orange County Animal Services in Orlando said they were told about Ruby, according to WKMG.

The brindle and pitbull mix is just over a year old. Shelter officials said the previous owner told them she "wasn't being a guard dog" and "didn't bark."

Shelter officials say she is housebroken and people friendly. Ruby has been spayed and will be available for adoption Friday.

