MACON, Ga. — Jones County is putting the finishing touches on its first dog park.

Cristy Keadle has owned her dog, Coco, for about two years.

"She is a ball of joy. She is a lover not a fighter most of the time," Keadle said.

Keadle says her pup usually gets her energy out at home or when she goes with her to work. Keadle says she is excited about the Piedmont Dog Park opening in Jones County.

"We can actually spend one-on-one time doing more exercises, more activities instead of her just coming along with me. I'll be here for her," she said.

County Administrator Jason Rizner says the project has been in the works for almost a year. The Piedmont Animal Hospital sponsored the 28,000 square foot dog park.

Rizner says the hospital will give the county $2,000 each year for the next five years for special projects.

"It's undergone a complete transformation," Rizner said.

He says about $60,000 in SPLOST funds helped turn what used to be a sports field into a walking path, a pavilion with benches, and a dog park.

"Really excited about it and think it's turned out great," Rizner said.

The park has two different sections for smalls dogs and large dogs.

It includes obstacle courses, benches for owners, a water station, and pet waste stations.

"Pets have become such a vital role in our families these days so we need a place to be able to take them outside of the home and spend some quality time with them, get some exercise, socialize for the pets and the owners," Keadle said.

The dog park grand opening is Tuesday on Industrial Boulevard. The park will open at 11:30 a.m.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: Scene 13 with 100.9 The Creek: Sept. 6-8

RELATED: 567 Center unveils new 'graffiti walls' around downtown Macon

RELATED: Historic Macon announces 'Fading Five'