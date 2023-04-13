Dog rescued from South Korean dog meat farm reunited with her litter

Now years after being rescued, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has made sure to host a reunion every spring for Rosa, her puppies and their families.

TAMPA, Fla. — A dog family was reunited with each other after being rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm by the Humane Society International.

Rosa was one of the 14 dogs brought to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay back in January 2017 after being rescued from the farm. She's a Jindo/Korean Village dog mix and was around 10 months old when she first arrived.

The animal shelter said she was pregnant, completely shut down and scared of humans. And a week after the mama dog arrived in Tampa, she gave birth to six puppies – one girl and five boys.

Now years later, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has made sure to host a reunion every spring for Rosa, her puppies and their families.

Rosa is now 7 years old while her children are 6.

"It is wonderful that the families all stay in touch and get to catch up on how all the dogs are doing every year!" leaders from the animal shelter explain in the post.