TAMPA, Fla. — Five dogs tragically died after fire erupted in an RV at the American Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show at the Florida State Fairgrounds Tuesday.

The dogs, all Boxers, were inside the RV when bystanders noticed smoking pouring from the vehicle, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Some called for help, while others rushed toward to RV to rescue the dogs.

However, the smoke billowing from the RV stopped them from entering. By the time firefighters arrived at around 2:45 p.m. to the fairgrounds, flames had taken over about 50 percent of the vehicle, a spokesperson for Hillsborough Fire Rescue said.

The fire was accidental, however investigators are still working to narrow down the cause behind the flames.