'Dumpster Dog' Sheba's story shines light on senior dogs in need of adoption

Geezer Dog Rescue says Sheba is recovering well. The founder, Debi Blizzard, hopes her story encourages others to adopt/foster senior dogs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has an update on a story that so many of you commented on last week. The dog, Sheba, was dumped in a stifling hot dumpster on the Westside. Thankfully, she was found by a good samaritan.

The dog’s owner, former JSO Chief Robert Drummond, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. He has pleaded not guilty.

Sheba is recovering now with the local rescue, Geezer Dog Rescue.

"Her ear infections and eye infections are all clear," tells Geezer Dog Rescue founder, Debi Blizzard.

She says Sheba has been in good spirits and is enjoying getting to know the other dogs in the rescue.

"She is quiet and curious and she watches you and the other dogs," tells Debi," She is very chill. She is just a sweet, calm girl."

Debi says she has been inundated with calls from people who want to adopt Sheba and when she is good and healthy, they will make a decision about adoption. In the meantime, She hopes Sheba's story can spotlight senior dogs and how many are in the shelter system.

Debi says older dogs can often be overlooked, but like Sheba, they are often much more relaxed, less likely to chew on things and can be in good health.

"A lot of people are concerned about medical expenses with senior dogs," explains Debi," Most of the dogs I have are not on a lot of medicine."

For those with an aging dog and worried about costs, she says there are organizations and funds to help with care.

"I would say to contact the city shelter and the Jacksonville Humane Society for a list of up to date local resources," says Debi.

For those that can’t adopt yet, she hopes Sheba’s story could inspire them to foster a senior dog until it finds a loving home because no dog should be left in a dumpster.

There are several senior dogs up for adoption or fostering around the First Coast. In the slideshow of this story, you can look at seven senior dogs in need of a home through Animal Care and Protective Services.

If you are interested in adoption or fostering you can call:

Animal Care and Protective Services 904-630-2489

Jacksonville Humane Society 904-725-8766