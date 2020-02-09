The kitten, while likely a bit shaken, was back in its family's arms thanks to the efforts of those who helped save it.

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — First responders from the East Millinocket fire, EMS, and police departments helped save a kitten that was trapped in a wall Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Beech Street in East Millinocket.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the East Millinocket Police Department wrote the following:

As we’ve mentioned before there are perks for being a small town police department because it allows us to truly serve our community and we pride ourselves on community policing. Yesterday afternoon we received a call to assist in rescuing a kitten. Little did we know Miss Kitty had fallen 8 feet behind a cinder block wall and was trapped.

We enlisted the help of the great members of the East Millinocket Fire Department and a few local citizens and got to work. Many hands assisted at hammering away the wall and removing stairs all while trying to keep debris from falling on and crushing the kitten. After some time an area was cleared to be able to get the kitten out safely.

If it wasn’t for alert citizens the known missing stray would have remained trapped and the outcome wouldn’t have been as good.

Miss Kitty was a is 5 weeks old and now resting comfortable and is healthy. She is being cared for by a great local family.

This is what community is all about!

East Millinocket Fire Chief Rob McGraw said since there's no animal control officer in East Millinocket, the town relies on the police department for animal rescue.

When responders realized they didn't have a tool that would be able to reach down and grab the cat, they (with the help of a few local citizens) resorted to demolishing the cinder block wall - which the homeowner signed off on.

"It does happen, yes," McGraw said when asked how common it is for small animals to become trapped in walls. "It's kind of the new version of the classic 'cats getting stuck in a tree.'"

The kitten, while likely a bit shaken, was back in its family's arms thanks to the efforts of those who helped save it.