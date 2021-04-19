Dashcam shows bird drop fish onto truck driver's windshield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was just another day on the job for a truck diver in North Carolina when his dash camera caught something incredible.
Ward Transport says its driver was in for quite the shock when a fish flew onto his windshield. The fish was dropped by a bird flying overhead.
Ward Transport tweeted the video and saying, "One of our #charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for ANYTHING!"
Ward Transport said the driver of the truck is okay.
The fish did knock the driver's windshield loose, Ward Transport said. That's why you see the truck pull over at the end of the video.
