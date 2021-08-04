Fawn rescued after being found next to dead mother in Florida, rescue group says

The baby deer is at a rehabilitation facility "where he will have a chance at life and getting back to the wild when he’s ready."

A fawn in Florida was discovered in a heartbreaking situation as it was found on the side of the road next to its dead mother, a rescue group says.

WILD Florida Rescue says the mother had been hit by a car and its team searched the area to make sure there wasn't another baby before taking the little fawn.

He was taken to Creature Safe Place, Inc. "where he will have a chance at life and getting back to the wild when he’s ready," the rescue group wrote in a Facebook post.

The group wants to remind the public that if you ever find a fawn near its dead mother to check in nearby bushes and trees to spot any other babies. After a scan of the area is complete they ask you call a local rehabilitation center to assess if the fawn needs help.

"Sometimes it may appear a fawn is orphaned because it’s out in the open in the middle of the day or the fawn has been in the same spot for a while but mothers do that in order to keep the baby safe from predators," WILD Florida Rescue wrote.

While the situation is tough, the rescue group says its thankful for rehabbers that take in the "little ones" and give them the best chance to return to the wild.