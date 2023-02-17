Florida gator with snout taped shut gets rescued

PALMDALE, Florida — An alligator that was spotted with its mouth taped shut in Brandon has been rescued and now is setting into her new home.
On Friday, Gatorama, a family-owned animal park in Palmdale, Florida, announced that "Georgie" the alligator would be calling the park her new home.
“She is doing well so far and will be offered a feeding as soon as the day warms up,” Ben Register, general manager at Gatorama, said in a statement. “Even though she probably won’t eat for a few days due to the stress of being moved and the ordeal she has been through.”
Miami's ABC WPLG Local 10 reported "Georgie" was first spotted back in December. A resident told the news station the gator was unable to eat for two months because of the tape around her snout.
"Whoever attempted to trap him and put the tape around his mouth clearly lost him and that’s what started this,” the resident said.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Official said the delay from December is a result of confusion caused by two different permit requests made by two different trappers by members of the public, according to WPLG.