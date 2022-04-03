Floyd County K-9 Deputy Snickers remembered as a hound that 'touched many'

"It didn’t matter to Snickers if he was tracking a missing child, missing Alzheimer’s patient, or a murder suspect. Snickers was always ready!"

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Floyd County community lined the streets on Friday morning to honor the life of a K-9, who died last week.

Deputy K-9 Snickers died on Feb. 28, the Floyd County Sheriff's office announced on social media. He was 10 years old. The sheriff's office held a procession in memory of his life at 11 a.m. at the Essential Church of Rome.

Snickers was assigned to Floyd County Deputy Williams in 2013 and stayed by his side throughout his career, the sheriff's office wrote online. He helped track and rescue multiple people throughout the southeastern United States and was heavily involved in the community, attending numerous events and visiting school systems throughout his life.

"It didn’t matter to Snickers if he was tracking a missing child, missing Alzheimer’s patient, or a murder suspect. Snickers was always ready!" the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is asking people to keep K-9 Snickers in their thoughts as the agency mourns his passing.