ORLANDO, Fla. — A stranded pilot whale rescued in the Florida Keys in 2011 has died, SeaWorld Orlando announced.

Pilot whale NOAA 301 -- more affectionately known as Fredi -- had been undergoing treatment for an infection but experienced a "sharp" downturn in health in recent months.

SeaWorld Orlando wrote on its website Fredi died Saturday.

"For whales and dolphins that strand, full recovery is not always guaranteed," the announcement reads. "This pilot whale faced continued health issues since her initial stranding. In recent months her condition progressed, requiring advanced monitoring and care by the SeaWorld veterinary and animal care teams.

"Despite that full effort, her health and quality of life declined recently and she was no longer responding to treatment."

Fredi was among 23 pilot whales that SeaWorld and other rescue groups responded to during a mass stranding in 2011 near Cudjoe Key, Florida, located about 20 miles northeast of Key West.

Eight of the animals initially survived, said SeaWorld Orlando, with the remaining 13 whales dying on the beach.

Although Fredi's infection isn't believed to be contagious, the staff will continue to watch the pod of whales that came in contact with her, SeaWorld Orlando said.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.